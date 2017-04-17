Pennsylvania primary features appeals court, local contests

Mark Scolforo, Associated Press Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania primary elections next month feature a number of contests for school boards and county and municipal government, as well as a handful of appeals court races.

Public interest may not be what it was last year, when Pennsylvania was a major presidential battleground. The state also had one of the highest-profile U.S. Senate races in the nation, along with congressional and legislative races.

Monday is the final day for voters in the state to register if they want to participate in the May 16 primary.

Voters have to be registered in one of the major parties to be able to help pick the nominees.

