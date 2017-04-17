Pa. officials seek regulation of air ambulances

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The House Insurance Committee held an informational meeting Monday to learn more about federal legislation that would allow state governments to regulate the air ambulance industry.

Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Teresa Miller said she’s getting several complaints a year from patients who are flown to a hospital and then charged $40,000 to $50,000 for the flight.

Gary Karwaski, of Dallas, Pennsylvania, fell off the roof of his cabin, broke his back, and was flown to a hospital in Scranton. He was charged $42,000 for the flight. He hired lawyers and settled for $7,500.

He’s one of the lucky ones.

“When my wife and I are now driving somewhere in a car and we see an air ambulance in the sky, we look at each other as if to say, I wonder if those poor people have any idea what awaits them,” Karwaski said.

Miller said she’s powerless to regulate the industry because Congress stripped states of that ability with their airline deregulation of 1978. She concedes that government and insurance reimbursements are far less than the actual cost of those flights, which is why companies then jack the rates on those who can pay.

