Multi-vehicle crash closes part of I-81 in Cumberland County

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash has closed part of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County, resulting in major traffic delays.

The northbound crash in Penn Township, which happened around 5 p.m., has closed the interstate between Exit 37 (PA 233) and Exit 44 (PA 465). Southbound lanes were also briefly closed in the area as a medical helicopter responded to the scene, according to a Cumberland County 911 dispatcher.

Multiple ambulances were also called to the scene.

Northbound lanes in the area are expected to be closed for quite some time.

This is a developing story. Check in with ABC27 News on air and online for updates.

