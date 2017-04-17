Man gets up to 44 years for shooting gun at brother’s funeral

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A South Carolina man will spend up to 44 years in prison for shooting at another man outside his brother’s funeral in Lancaster.

Lovelle Weaver, 36, was ordered to serve 18 to 44 years at his sentencing Monday in Lancaster County Court, according to District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office.

Weaver was convicted in December of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and firearms offenses related to the October 2015 incident at Bethel AME Church on East Strawberry Street.

Weaver fired five shots on a crowded street after he argued with a man outside the funeral for his brother, Jared Weaver.

He told the court he was trying to protect his family. Prosecutors said the other man never displayed a weapon.

