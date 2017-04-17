Man arrested for sexual assaults involving minor, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Susquehanna Township Police Department has announced the arrest of a man accused in multiple sexual assaults involving a minor.

Lathan Chad Overton, 37, was arrested Thursday on rape, sexual assault and other related charges.

According to court documents, the charges against Overton stem from crimes he is accused of committing in December of 2011.

Overton is in Dauphin County Prison after failing to post $1,000,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 4.

