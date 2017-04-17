Light showers this morning followed by afternoon sunshine

A front crossed the Commonwealth yesterday with a few afternoon showers and some evening thunderstorms across northern Pennsylvania. That line of storms fizzled as it moved south across the viewing area, however, the front has stalled and that means some lingering morning showers today. Expect some light rain during this morning’s commute and clouds to hang around as late as lunchtime. This afternoon will finally bring some clearing and get the region back to mostly sunny skies, making for a nice evening. Highs today should still reach the lower 70s despite the morning clouds and showers. Tonight will be mostly clear and cooler with lows dipping into the mid 40s.

Tomorrow should be mostly sunny and pleasant with high pressure sitting to the north of Pennsylvania. It will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Wednesday looks like a good setup for easterly flow, and that will likely keep it cloudy with scattered showers and drizzle during the day. Temperatures will obviously stay cooler under all those clouds and drizzle with highs Wednesday struggling to reach 60 degrees. Thursday will remain unsettled with clouds and showers and possibly even a late day thunderstorm. Friday should stay dry with a few clouds. The weekend also looks unsettled but there are still many uncertainties in the forecast. While Saturday looks dry for most of the model guidance, some models do bring some rain in by Saturday evening. Sunday will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Stay tuned, we’ll fine tune that forecast through the week.

While the week looks unsettled, no one day looks to be a total washout. That could change next week as an upper level low pressure system could stall out bringing several days of clouds and rain starting next Monday. We will track it for you this week. Stay tuned and enjoy the sunshine when it arrives later today!

