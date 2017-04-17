Healthcare Academy provides hands-on experience for high schoolers

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Students from local high schools on Monday attended Geisinger Holy Spirit’s first-ever Future of Healthcare Academy in Camp Hill. They learned what it takes to work in healthcare.

The program is to inspire young students but also to fill gaps at the hospital.

Adriene Funck from Middletown and Sydney Preston from Camp Hill are trying to put back together a broken knee. They are both 10th graders, chosen by high school administrators to attend Holy Spirit’s academy.

“I’m interested in physical therapy and orthopedics,” Funck said. “This is pretty cool.”

Preston passes Funck a tool.

“Just a lot of stations,” Preston said. “Just give a new outlook on certain professions.”

Forty students were chosen for Camp Hill’s first-ever program.

“It’s a lot harder than I thought,” Preston said.

The four stations students rotate around include areas in need: orthopedics, information technology, lab work and nursing. Geisinger currently has 2,000 nursing jobs open.

“Ever since I’ve been involved, they’ve definitely had a nursing shortage,” Crystal Quintin at Geisinger said.

The program targets ninth and tenth graders before they start making college decisions.

“It’s a lot harder to change your major than start from scratch, where you should be and where you know you want to be. Until you’ve experienced it, you have no idea,” Quintin said.

Funck and Preston are starting to get an idea.

“Nursing, and now nursing but also pediatrics,” Preston said.

Thanks to donations from Select Medical through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s educational improvement tax credit program, the program will go on next year as well.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...