Half of election judge, inspector positions don’t have primary candidates in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The birds are back, flowers are popping up, campaign signs are sprouting on street corners and in yards across the Midstate; spring is in full bloom.

But hundreds of elected positions on Dauphin County’s primary ballot this May don’t have a single candidate registered to run. Now, election officials are asking people to step up – after the deadline to file has passed.

“It’s not hard to get your petitions filled up,” Kerrin Lutz said. She’s once again running unopposed for judge of elections in the first precinct of Hummelstown.

Lutz has held the position for more than a decade and she’s never had an opponent in an election. She gets a few hundred dollars a year to perform her duties, comprised of overseeing primary and general elections in her precinct.

“When I go for my signatures,” she explained, “I have to make sure that they’re on my end of town or in my precinct.”

She needed 10 people to sign her petition to be on the primary ballot. But in more than half of Dauphin County’s 162 precincts, no one did that by the filing date.

“I just think that it’s one of those things where people may not know that there’s a need for help at the polls,” Lutz said.

Without election judges and inspectors, elections don’t happen. There are close to 500 of those positions across 162 precincts in the county — one judge and two inspectors per precinct.

County elections director Jerry Feaser said 51 percent of those spots don’t have a single candidate registered to run in May.

“A lot of them didn’t get their petitions in on time,” he said, “so people will have to write their names in, or we’ll just have to try to find people to serve in those capacities.”

It gets worse, Feaser said: “There are some offices in the county where mayors in some of the boroughs are blank.”

He said they’ve been reaching out to community and student groups to get people interested in local government again, and even though she’s running unopposed — again — Lutz wants to see more competition, too.

“I wish people would sign up,” she said, “I really do.”

You only need a handful of write-ins to make the November election; 10 if you’d like to run for judge of elections, five for inspector of elections. Feaser said people can promote themselves or another potential candidate for a write-in campaign to fill the spots.

If not enough people show interest, he said, the county will have to recruit and appoint people to keep elections running smoothly.

