Girl Scouts: Summer Camp!

Through Girl Scouting, girls see the Earth as their home. Whether they’re learning about conservation, developing creative recycling programs and other Earth friendly service projects , or working toward a grade-level award, girls focus on care, conservation, and responsibility. They make sure the beauty and wonder of our planet endure for future generations to enjoy.

Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania makes it easy for any girl to take the lead to make her world a better place! She can get started at one of GSHPA’s summer day camps in Lebanon and Dauphin County!

Day Camp registration provides your daughter:

A 2017 and 2018 Girl Scout Membership

A week’s worth of exciting activities

Girls can apply for Financial Assistance to attend GSHPA’s Day Camp.

Grades: Kindergarten – 5th

Location: Camp Small Valley, Halifax, PA

Dates for Dauphin and Lebanon County: Dates available in both July and August.

Learn more online at www.gshpa.org.

