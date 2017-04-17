Free health expo to take place this weekend in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Asian Indian Americans of Central Pennsylvania is hosting a free health expo this weekend at Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC).

The expo features interactive workshops and presentations, and free health screenings for cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure and more.

Hands-on training on various fitness equipment will also be available.

The Health and Wellness Expo sponsored by PinnacleHealth happens Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside HACC’s gymnasium, which is located off of Cameron Street in Harrisburg.

There will be chances to win door prizes throughout the day.

