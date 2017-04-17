East Earl man charged with homicide in Brecknock Township shooting

ADAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – An East Earl man has been charged with homicide for a fatal shooting in northern Lancaster County last week.

State police in Lancaster filed the charge Monday against 19-year-old Alexander Murray, according to court records.

Murray was arrested for aggravated assault April 9 after police said he shot 22-year-old Timothy Demeritt during an argument at a home in the 200 block of Orchard Road, in Brecknock Township.

Demeritt later died at a hospital.

A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for April 21.

