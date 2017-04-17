Coroner still working to ID body found along Susquehanna

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County coroner says DNA testing will be used to help identify a man found dead along the Susquehanna River in Fairview Township.

Coroner Pam Gay said if a DNA match is found, dental records will be used to confirm the identity. She said the testing will take months to complete.

Authorities still don’t know how the man died. An autopsy was performed Monday, but the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.

Fishermen on Saturday morning found the body halfway between the river and the railroad tracks near Marsh Run Road, south of the Turnpike overpass.

Investigators believe the man had been dead for some time, perhaps weeks or months.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairview Township police at 717-901-5267 or the coroner’s office at 717-840-7617.

