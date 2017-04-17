Coroner called to crash in York County

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – A coroner has been called to the scene of a crash on Route 116 in York County.

Authorities were called just after 6:30 p.m. to the scene in the 1800 block of Route 116 between Little Creek and Sprenkle roads, according to a York County 911 dispatcher.

There is one victim and only one vehicle involved, according to the Northern York County Regional Police Department.

Motorists should avoid the area as authorities anticipated the roadway would be closed until about 9 p.m.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...