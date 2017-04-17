Coroner called to crash in York County

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – A coroner has been called to the scene of a crash on Route 116 in York County.

Authorities were called just after 6:30 p.m. to the scene in the 1800 block of Route 116 between Little Creek and Sprenkle roads, according to a York County 911 dispatcher.

There is one victim and only one vehicle involved, according to the Northern York County Regional Police Department.

Motorists should avoid the area as authorities anticipated the roadway would be closed until about 9 p.m.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s