Carlisle police seek bank robbery suspect

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle police have identified a third suspect in a January bank robbery and have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Terrell L. Waters, 43, is one of three suspects in the Jan. 20 robbery at Members 1st Credit Union on West High Street, according to investigators.

The other two suspects are in Mifflin County Jail.

According to police, the suspects left the bank in a black Lexus sedan. The vehicle was found a few blocks from the scene and was stolen from Harrisburg a few days prior to the robbery.

Waters is wanted for making terroristic threats, simple assault, robbery and related charges.

Anyone with information on Waters’ whereabouts should call the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.

