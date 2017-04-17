3 carbon monoxide alarms labeled safety risk

In Consumer Reports’ most recent tests of carbon monoxide alarms, three similar-looking off-brand alarms – the Foho YJ-806, the GoChange 882 LCD and the NetBoat WB_H3110061 – failed critical performance tests and have been labeled Don’t Buy: Safety Risk.

CO alarms are designed to sound before the level of carbon monoxide in a person’s bloodstream would reach a dangerous level. Consumer Reports tests each carbon monoxide alarm at two CO levels; first at 100 parts per million, where the alarm should sound after about 40 minutes, then at 400 parts per million, when the alarm should sound between 4 and 15 minutes.

All three alarms failed some aspect of Consumer Reports testing, either for going off too quickly or not at all. The three failed alarms – sold on Amazon and eBay – do not have a UL certification, a mark given to all CO alarms that meet a voluntary industry safety standard.

If you already own one of the Foho, GoChange, or NetBoat ​carbon monoxide alarms, Consumer Reports advises you stop using them and replace them with one of its recommended CO alarms that do meet the UL certifications. The top-rated First Alert CO615 is a standalone alarm, and the First Alert OneLink SCO501CN is an interconnected alarm that syncs with multiple alarms in your home.

After being contacted by Consumer Reports, Amazon said the two products that failed the tests were no longer available for sale. The retailer said it also removed similar-looking models Consumer Reports pointed out that did not list a UL certification. Amazon also said it will work with consumers who may have purchased the alarms under the terms of its return policy.

eBay responded that it removed the specific carbon monoxide alarm listing from the seller and requested the seller contact any buyers who may have purchased these alarms.

Consumer Reports is unaware of any injuries related to the products.

