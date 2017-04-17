19-year-old arrested for shooting 13-year-old in Berks County

BARTO, Pa. (WHTM) – A 19-year-old wanted for shooting a 13-year-old Berks County boy through his the bedroom window has been arrested in Florida.

State police say Matthew Hale, of Hereford Township, was taken into custody late Sunday by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Department.

Hale is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and weapons charges for the shooting incident Friday evening.

Police said the Washington Township boy and two friends were in his bedroom when a car pulled into the driveway. A man came to the window and punched in the screen of an open window while yelling obscenities.

The two friends ran from the room and heard gunshots and the victim screaming. Hale was seen getting into the car before it fled the driveway.

The boy was in critical condition at a hospital.

