The Latest: Pence addresses troops on N. Korea ‘provocation’

Donald Trump, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Mike Pence
FILE- In this April 4, 2017, file photo, Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a town hall with business leaders in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington. Pence is set to arrive Sunday, April 16, in South Korea as President Donald Trump vows that North Korea Kim Jong Un's government is a "problem" that will be "taken care of." (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says North Korea’s “provocation” is another reminder of the risks that U.S. and South Korean service members face every day “in the defense of the freedom of the people of South Korea and the defense of America in this part of the world.”

Pence said Sunday at a fellowship dinner at U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan in Seoul that the willingness of military members “to stand firm without fear inspires the nation and inspires the world.”

The vice president spoke at a dinner after attending Easter church services with service members at the garrison. He arrived in South Korea shortly after a failed missile launch by the North that surrounded the birth anniversary of North Korea’s late founder.

