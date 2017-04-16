Project SHARE offers free Lunch and Learn program for children this summer

By Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Finding a summer activity for kids can be difficult and expensive but a local non-profit is offering a program that will help keep kids learning while they’re off from school and provide lunch.

It’s all for free but Project SHARE needs help from the community to keep it running.

Joe Kloza, the Coordinator for Education and Communication Outreach at Project SHARE and Dan Hoy the Carlisle Area High Shcool’s Volleyball team talked to us in-studio about how to join in and help.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s