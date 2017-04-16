Man found dead in Springettsbury home after heating home with stove

By Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM)- Springettsbury Township police were called to a home on the 2000 block of Schoolhouse lane Saturday night around 7 p.m. to do a welfare check where they found the deceased 62-year-old male resident.

Shortly after doing the welfare check, authorities found that the man had been heating his home with the kitchen stove.

It was later determined that the man had likely been deceased for several weeks.

According to reports, the death may be due to natural causes as the stove was not emitting any CO at the time of the incident.

Testing will be done to help determine the cause of death. There will be no autopsy.

