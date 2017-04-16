Family, friends fight cancer through bowling

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Kyle Hatter was only 40 when he died last year.

He had Lynch syndrome, which caused colorectal cancer. But even through eight years of sickness, he never lost his love of bowling. He was more than an enthusiast; he won the State Doubles Championship in 2015.

Kyle’s family, friends, and even people he had never met gathered at ABC West Bowling on the one-year anniversary of his death Saturday for a scratch bowling tournament to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Some bowlers came from several hours away to support the cause.

“Everybody’s loved one – you need to tell them you love them every day because you never know when they’re not going to be around anymore,” Kyle’s wife, Donna Hatter, said.

