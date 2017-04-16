WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- A 24-year-old man was cited for speeding after telling officers he tried to avoid striking a squirrel and lost control of his vehicle.
Police got a call for a two-vehicle crash on the 1000 block of West Foxcroft Drive around 11 a.m.
The driver of the black Mustang told officers that he was traveling from Porsha Terrace on to West Foxcroft Drive when a squirrel ran out in front of him.
The vehicle then slid into an unoccupied parked vehicle causing moderate damage to both.
Witnesses told police that the Mustang was driving at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.
There were no injuries from the crash and the driver was cited for Driving Vehicle at Safe Speed.
DRIVER BLAMES SQUIRREL FOR ACCIDENT
1 thought on “Driver blames squirrel for crash”