YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Six people are out of their home after a fire in York Sunday morning.

The fire broke out around 11 a.m. on the 700 block of West Market Street.

Investigators say the fire, which started on a second floor balcony, was accidental. The cause was determined to be hot ashes from a charcoal grill.

The American Red Cross is assisting the six adults and two children who were displaced by that fire.

No injuries were reported.

