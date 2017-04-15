Shooting in Paxtang sends one person to hospital

PAXTANG, Pa. (WHTM)- One person is in the hospital after police responded to a report of gunshots being fired in the 2900 block of Greenwood Street around 1:15 this morning.

Police say at least two people were involved in an argument that ended with one person being shot.

According to authorities, one of the suspects fled on foot while the injured suspect was transported to a local hospital by personal vehicle.

The injured victim is being treated at the hospital for reported nonlife-threatening injuries.

