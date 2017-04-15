Police searching for Palmyra armed robbery suspects

PALMYRA, Pa. (WTHM) – Police are searching for two men who apparently robbed two people at gun point in Palmyra on Friday.

According to police, the two suspects broke into a home on the 400 block of North Railroad Street at around 10:45 Friday night, assaulted two residents, and took off with money.

The suspects were wearing all black clothes and face masks. They fled toward nearby railroad tracks.

One of the victims had to be taken to the hospital for injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Palmyra Borough Police Department.

