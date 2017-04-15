Not much sunshine this afternoon, but the warm-up is coming

Today will start off a little warmer than yesterday with some morning sunshine. Clouds then quickly increase today as warm air along a warm front heads our way. Plan for more clouds than sun for much of the afternoon as we near 70F with a low chance for a passing shower after 6 PM.

A push of very warm air arrives Easter Sunday and we expect to hit 82F for the afternoon! We’ll also need to plan for a steady northwest breeze (5-15 mph) and a chance for a quick moving shower or thunderstorm after 4 pm. Sunday night into Monday also features the chance of a few passing showers or storms.

The cold front bringing the rain late Sunday will take its time exiting the Northeast, so Monday still should on to near 70° weather with a strengthening breeze. Clouds then arrive for much of next week with several opportunities for rain from Wednesday through Friday. The exact details of rainfall timing are tough to figure out at this time, but some models to show the potential for steady, heavy rain by next Friday.

From all of us at abc27, Happy Easter!

