CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A teenager who had been reported missing in Cumberland County has been found.

Mya Davis, 14, hadn’t been seen since Wednesday on Roxbury Road in Newville.

Investigators announced on Saturday that she had been located. No other details were released.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...