YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews were called to a major fire in York on Saturday.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. on the 300 block of East Maple Street.

The people who live there were all able to get out safely.

A firefighter did have to go to the hospital, after falling outside of the home, according to dispatchers.

Crews were able to get the fire under control before 5 p.m.

There is no word on what caused the fire or the severity of the damage.

