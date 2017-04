ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) The Red Cross is helping five people displaced because of a house fire.

The fire happened along the first block of Altoona Avenue around 3:30 Saturday morning.

Dispatchers said everyone made it out of the home safely.

The Red Cross said three adults and two children were affected.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause.

