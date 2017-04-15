Deals ensure cash keeps flowing to unsettled Prince estate

TEVE KARNOWSKI, Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this May 19, 2013 file photo, Prince performs at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The Minnesota judge overseeing Prince's estate holds a hearing Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, on whether to declare his siblings as his heirs, and who should manage the rock superstar's estate going forward. No will has surfaced since Prince died of an accidental painkiller overdose in April 2016. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – It’s been nearly a year since Prince died of an accidental drug overdose, and his Paisley Park studio complex and home near Minneapolis is has become a museum and concert venue.

Fans can now stream most of his classic albums and a remastered version of his album “Purple Rain” is due out in June.

Prince left no known will when he died last April 21 and the judge overseeing the estate has yet to formally declare six of his siblings as its heirs. The judge is waiting for appeals by some rejected would-be heirs to run their course.

But the companies running the estate have taken steps to preserve his musical legacy and ensure that the cash will keep coming in.

