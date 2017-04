NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM)- According to authorities, a boater found a body washed up on the Susquehanna River around noon today in Fairview Township.

Police say the body was found south of the Turnpike Bridge in an inaccessible area.

The coroner was called to the scene and police are currently investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

