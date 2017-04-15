April the giraffe in NY has calf before 1.2 million online

Associated Press Published:
A very pregnant April the giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York. (WIVT/WBGH)

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) – April the giraffe has given birth at a New York zoo as more than a million people around the world watched live.

The 15-year-old giraffe delivered her calf Saturday in an enclosed pen at the zoo in Harpursville, a rural upstate village about 130 miles (209 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

At least 1.2 million people watched the Adventure Park’s YouTube stream.

This is April’s fourth calf, but Animal Adventure Park’s first giraffe calf. The proud papa is a 5-year-old giraffe named Oliver.

The privately owned zoo began live streaming from April’s enclosure in February. People around the world have been tuning in daily.

April has her own website and even an apparel line.

The zoo says it will have a contest to decide on a name for the calf.

