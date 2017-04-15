2-alarm fire displaces residents in Lancaster, crews still on scene

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)- Crews are still battling a 2-alarm fire that broke out early this morning around 4 o’clock on the 900 block of State Street in Manheim Township.

Authorities say it is unknown if there are any injuries however Red Cross was called to help a few displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

