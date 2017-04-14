Youth counselor charged with child pornography

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A man who worked with children at a counseling center in Cumberland County is accused of having photographs of nude minors on his personal electronic devices.

Edward Horan, 64, of New Cumberland, was charged with one count of child pornography after an investigation that began with a tip from a co-worker, Lower Allen Township police said.

Horan’s co-worker at the counseling center in Silver Spring Township told investigators that Horan admitted an addiction to pornography. The co-worker said Horan later indicated his addiction was to child pornography.

Police said they found 14 images of nude, prepubescent children on Horan’s personal devices.

Investigators did not identify the center where Horan specialized in counseling children. They said there is no indication he had photographs of children he counseled.

“We want to protect all victims of crime, especially children, and we want to make sure children have a safe place to live, play, and go to school,” Lower Allen police Lt. Gregory Thomas said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Lower Allen police at 717-238-9676 or Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477.

