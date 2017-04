Every day ABC27 honors a military hero.

Galen Myers, of Newville, served during World War II. He celebrated his 90th birthday in March. 6. Sgt. Keith Wolford, of Duncannon, served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a field artillery cannoneer during the Korean War.

We salute you and thank you for serving.

