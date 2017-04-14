Teen reported missing in Cumberland County

WHTM Staff Published:
(Middlesex Township Police Department)

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County are asking the public for help to locate a teenager who was reported missing.

According to the Middlesex Township Police Department, 14-year-old Mya Davis was last seen Wednesday on Roxbury Road in Newville.

She is described as being 5-foot-1 and 110 pounds. She has blue eyes, freckles and fire engine red hair.

Police provided a photo and stated it was “the only recent picture available which shows most of her face.”

Anyone who comes in contact with Davis should call the Middlesex Township Police Department at (717) 249-7191.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s