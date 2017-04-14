Teen reported missing in Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County are asking the public for help to locate a teenager who was reported missing.

According to the Middlesex Township Police Department, 14-year-old Mya Davis was last seen Wednesday on Roxbury Road in Newville.

She is described as being 5-foot-1 and 110 pounds. She has blue eyes, freckles and fire engine red hair.

Police provided a photo and stated it was “the only recent picture available which shows most of her face.”

Anyone who comes in contact with Davis should call the Middlesex Township Police Department at (717) 249-7191.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...