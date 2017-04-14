State police find 86-year-old man reported missing in Adams County

BENDERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A missing 86-year-old Adams County man has been found.

State police announced Friday morning that Clifford Rice was located safely. They did not say where he was found or provide details of his current condition.

Police said the Bendersville man could be at risk of harm or injury when he was reported missing Thursday evening.

