Seasonable today, very warm for Easter weekend

Today will begin with some cloud cover and possibly some drizzle for northeastern PA. So far we just see cloud cover with a chilly start this morning. Some temperatures are in the upper 30s! As the morning clouds clear we do expect sunshine through the afternoon and temperatures in the middle 60s. It should be a calm and nice day on this Good Friday. If you have travel plans weather across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic is quiet, and should be smooth for driving or flying.

A warm front pushes clouds and warmer air into the region tomorrow. We will also see some sun peeking through the clouds with high temperatures near 70°. A few light showers are possible by the evening, however very few places will see rainfall. Only a couple hundredths of an inch of rain are likely as the showers move on by. A few lingering showers are possible overnight and early Sunday morning. We can’t totally rule out a light shower for sunrise services Sunday morning, but again that will be the exception and most places should be dry and mild. Temperatures early Sunday morning should range from the lower to middle 50s.

Easter Sunday is even warmer than what Saturday offers as high temperatures should jump another 10 degrees. We are expecting a very warm afternoon with low humidity. A cold front will bring a line of showers and storms by the evening hours on Sunday. We will update the forecast more with the timing of the front and rain over the next day, so check back for more updates. Most of the daylight hours remains dry, the rainfall timing does hold off until the evening.

A look ahead to next week shows seasonable temperatures with highs in the 60s and low in the 40s. Chances for rain increase toward the middle and latter part of the week.

