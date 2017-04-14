Return The Favor: Veterans Expo and Job Fair

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s not always easy to find a job, and sadly that’s especially true for our nation’s veterans. There’s a big event coming up designed to give them a helping hand.

It’s the third annual Veterans Expo and Job Fair. The event is broken up into two sections. The first is the expo. It’s a chance for fellow vets to gather. The goal is to connect them with benefits they may not know they can receive. Community service providers, health care professionals, the VA, VFW, and American Legion will all be on hand.

The second part of the event is all about helping veterans who are looking for work. Dozens of employers will be there ready to take resumes. The jobs cover lots of different fields including construction, sales, customer service, and computers. Employers can discuss career opportunities face to face.

Veterans can also take advantage of the resource center. Experts there will hold mock interviews and give advice on creating the perfect resume. They’ll also be able to help veterans looking to start their own businesses.

Organizers of the expo say the need for this type of event is still there, and that’s why they hold this year after year.

“It’s so completely unfair that veterans go and fight for our freedom and have to come back and fight for jobs,” organizer Mariah Hammacher said. “We decided there was also need to have a job fair so veterans and their families could get connected with veteran-friendly employers.”

The Veterans Expo and Job Fair is open to all veterans, active military members, and military families. About 500 veterans are expected to attend.

It takes place Thursday, April 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Memorial Hall at the York Expo Center. For more information, go to www.veteransexpo.com.

