Police search for Penbrook shooting suspects

Genaro Rivera (left) Dante Thompson (right)

PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for two men wanted for their involvement in a daylight shooting Thursday.

Penbrook Police said a 20 year old man was shot in the head near Elm and 29th Streets at 2:37 p.m.

Investigators have obtained arrest warrants for Dante Eric Thompson and Genaro Shantell Rivera. Both suspects are 19-years-old and are from Harrisburg.

Police said in a release sent out late Thursday night the victim was in critical condition at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

Dauphin County Crimestoppers is offering an award of up to $2,000 for information leading to the suspects’ arrest.

 

 

