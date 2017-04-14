Police: Death after mower in pond appears accidental

GLEN ROCK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say the death of a York County man who was found trapped under a mower in a pond appears to be accidental.

The York County coroner’s office is still investigating the exact cause of Timothy Stockslager’s death. An autopsy was performed Thursday, but the cause and manner of death are pending additional tests.

Stockslager, 54, of Heidelberg Township, was mowing grass Monday in the 6000 block of Hokes Road in Manheim Township when for unknown reasons the mower overturned into the pond and trapped him under the water, police said.

Two people entered the water and freed Stockslager, and firefighters revived him before he was taken to Hanover Hospital, police said. He died at the hospital Wednesday morning.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...