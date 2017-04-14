Polaris recalls ROVs, ATVs

By Published:
2015 Ranger Crew 900 (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Polaris is recalling about 51,000 recreational off-highway vehicles for a fire hazard and 3,800 all-terrain-vehicles that could cause riders to crash.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says heat shields can fall off all 2015 Polaris Ranger XP 900, XP 900 EPS, and CREW 900s, posing fire and burn hazards to riders.

Polaris has received 13 incident reports, including five reports of fires.

2017 Sportsman 450 (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

In a separate recall, the federal safety agency says the electronic power steering unit can malfunction on 2017 Polaris Sportsman 450, 570, 850, 1000 and Scrambler 1000 ATVs.

The company has received 15 reports of the unit malfunctioning.

Owners should contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. The company is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s