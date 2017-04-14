Polaris recalls ROVs, ATVs

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Polaris is recalling about 51,000 recreational off-highway vehicles for a fire hazard and 3,800 all-terrain-vehicles that could cause riders to crash.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says heat shields can fall off all 2015 Polaris Ranger XP 900, XP 900 EPS, and CREW 900s, posing fire and burn hazards to riders.

Polaris has received 13 incident reports, including five reports of fires.

In a separate recall, the federal safety agency says the electronic power steering unit can malfunction on 2017 Polaris Sportsman 450, 570, 850, 1000 and Scrambler 1000 ATVs.

The company has received 15 reports of the unit malfunctioning.

Owners should contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. The company is contacting all known purchasers directly.

