Medical helicopters called to Adams County crash

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Ambulances and medical helicopters were called to a crash in Adams County.

According to an Adams County 911 dispatcher, the crash in the 1500 block of Chambersburg Road (Route 30) in Cumberland Township happened around 4:50 p.m.

Motorists should expect delays in the area.

The number of vehicles and people involved in the crash was not immediately released.

