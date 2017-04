MCVEYTOWN, Pa. – Two locomotives and about 20 empty coal cars derailed Friday evening in Mifflin County.

According to a Mifflin County 911 dispatcher, the derailment happened in Bratton Township near Mcveytown around 5:45 p.m.

Two people refused treatment at the scene and no other injuries were reported.

No other details have been released at this time.

