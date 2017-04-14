Local dance lover remembered with scholarship

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Kelly J. Rogers Memorial Dance Scholarship Fundraiser continues to honor a local lover of dance.

ABC27 News featured Kelly a few years back when her friends made it possible for her to meet Dancing with the Stars’ Derek Hough while battling cancer.

Kelly, a lover of dance, died months after the visit.

Friend, fellow dancer and PA DanceSport owner Joann Tresco holds the fundraiser, which featured a special dance from cancer survivor Jonathan Cabrera and his dance partner Christy Kam.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...