Lawyer: Dragged passenger ‘poster child’ for airline abuses

DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Crystal Pepper, hija del doctor David Dao, acompañada por el abogado Stephen Golan, habla en una conferencia de prensa el jueves, 13 de abril del 2017, en Chicago. Dao, sacado a rastras de un vuelo de United, perdió dos dientes delanteros y sufrió la fractura de la nariz y una conmoción cerebral, dijo el jueves uno de sus abogados, que acusó a las aerolíneas de abusar de sus usuarios por demasiado tiempo. (AP Foto/Teresa Crawford)

CHICAGO (AP) — A lawyer for a man who suffered a concussion and lost two teeth when he was dragged off a United Express flight hopes the 69-year-old becomes “a poster child” for the mistreatment passengers suffer at the hands of the airline industry.

Attorney Thomas Demetrio indicated Thursday Dr. David Dao will sue United and the city of Chicago, which employs the officers who pulled Dao off Sunday’s Louisville-bound flight.

In widely shared cellphone video, Dao is dragged down the aisle on his back, his face bloody.

Demetrio said the video showed an extraordinary instance of something that happens too routinely: Airlines overbooking flights then bumping paying customers.

He says it exposed a culture in which airlines have “bullied” passengers.

United has apologized and says it won’t happen again.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.