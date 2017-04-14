In Your Community: Susquehanna Township OKs speed humps, building expansion

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Jill Jacobs lives in the old Progress development. She says drivers race through the 3500 block of Schoolhouse Lane.

“It’s very busy; a lot of speeding, inattention to driving,” she said. “I have two children and it really concerns me.”

Jacobs is happy to hear Susquehanna Township commissioners approved two new speed humps on Schoolhouse Lane.

We intended to install a speed hump – which is a gentle curb with arrows and reflective signs – at one tip of the horseshoe and the same thing at the other tip of the horseshoe,” Commissioner Sean Sanderson said.

There’s already a speed hump farther down Schoolhouse Lane to slow drivers. Jacobs is looking forward to the new ones.

“I think it will really help to bring down the speed and with the signage, I hope people pay more attention,” she said.

Also taken up at the commissioner’s recent meeting: new fire trucks. The township fire department budgeted for one new fire truck for this year and one for next.

“Due to the way the economy is and interest rates are going up, we basically bundled the purchase of three and instead of $1.3 million dollars, we are borrowing $3 million, and the savings over 10 years is approximately $370,000,” Fire Chief George Drees said.

Commissioners approved the larger loan and improvements that will double the size of the Public Safety Building. Altogether, the building will cost about $2 million with the expansion.

The building will be able to house another college student volunteering in the firefighter live-in program.

“Every fire station manned by a volunteer fire company is saving the taxpayers approximately $1 million a year per station,” Drees said. “We have four stations in Susquehanna Township.”

