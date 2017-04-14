Home sales at a 10-year high in the Midstate

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Realtors are calling the Midstate housing market hot. It’s the best they’ve seen in 10 years.

They’re seeing sales and prices increasing in every Central Pennsylvania county except Perry County.

“The housing market is on fire,” Jodi Diego said.

Diego is a realtor and past president of the Greater Harrisburg Association of Realtors.

“We’re running into competing offer situations, which is fabulous for the seller,” Diego said. “For the buyer, it really does make you push yourself to decisions perhaps that you would have had a little more time to think about it.”

Sales have gone up 14 percent in Cumberland County, and the median price increased almost six percent when comparing March 2016 to March 2017. Home sales went up 13 percent, and median prices rose almost three percent in Dauphin County, according to the Greater Harrisburg Association of Realtors.

“This indicates that people are more optimistic about the economy. We’re certainly seeing the economy tick up. We’re seeing wage increases in several key areas, and we think this is an overall positive economic indicator,” said Lauren Gross, government affairs director with the Greater Harrisburg Association of Realtors.

Diego says housing trends are also good for homeowners who don’t currently want to sell.

“When they see their neighbors home selling, we know it’s adding value to the neighborhood,” Diego said.

“Central Pennsylvania is just a great place for people to live and work and play, and people want to live here,” Gross said. “I see trends continuing to go upwards.”

Click here for breakdown of housing sales and prices by county.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...