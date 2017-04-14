Funeral arrangements set for Steelers’ chairman Dan Rooney

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Dan Rooney
FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2012, file photo Dan Rooney watches warm ups before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles in Pittsburgh. The Steelers announced Mr. Rooney died Thursday, Apr. 13, 2017. He was 84. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The funeral arrangements are set for Pittsburgh Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney, and they include a public viewing at Heinz Field.

Team spokesman Burt Lauten says family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the PNC Champions Club at the stadium.

Rooney’s funeral Mass will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Cathedral in the city’s Oakland section. Rooney, a devout Catholic, often worshipped at the cathedral.

He died Thursday at age 84.

The family is asking people to make memorial contributions to Rooney’s alma mater, Duquesne University, or the United Way of Southwest Pennsylvania.

Rooney is survived by his wife, Patricia, and seven of the couple’s nine children.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s