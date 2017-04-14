Fish and Boat Commission talks $1.8 mil fix for Children’s Lake

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission on Thursday night presented its plan to fix Children’s Lake in Cumberland County.

A nearby sinkhole has caused the lake to leak.

The fix will cost around $1.8 million and will require the lake to be drained, which could close the popular fishing spot for at least one season.

The lake is still open for use at this time and will be through this summer.

