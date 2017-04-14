Fish and Boat Commission talks $1.8 mil fix for Children’s Lake

WHTM Staff Published:

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission on Thursday night presented its plan to fix Children’s Lake in Cumberland County.

A nearby sinkhole has caused the lake to leak.

The fix will cost around $1.8 million and will require the lake to be drained, which could close the popular fishing spot for at least one season.

The lake is still open for use at this time and will be through this summer.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s