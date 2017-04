HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A fire was put out within half an hour Friday night in Harrisburg.

Crews acted quickly after they were called around 6:10 p.m. to the 600 block of Seneca Street for a fire at a home.

Everyone made it out safely, according to fire officials at the scene.

There is no word at this time on how many people are affected.

A cause is under investigation.

